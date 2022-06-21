By Matthew Roscoe • 21 June 2022 • 11:52

Heartbreak as fiancée of X-Factor star dies suddenly on their wedding day. Image: Instagram @tommanninsta

TRIBUTES have flooded social media after X-Factor star Tom Mann revealed that his fiancée died suddenly on the morning of their wedding day.

Danielle Hampson, the fiancée of the X-Factor star, died suddenly on their wedding day, Saturday, June 18, despite having no pre-existing health issues, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Taking to Instagram, the Stereo Kicks member wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.

“I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

The 28-year-old singer and Ms Hampson shared a son, eight-month-old Bowie, and he said that he will ‘muster all his strength’ for the young boy.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” he said.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.

“I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.”

The singer, who recently won a BMI Pop Award, added: “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Mann (@tommanninsta)

Tributes flooded social media following the news of Danielle’s death.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi wrote: “Love you brother ❤️.”

Girls Aloud vocalist Nadine Coyle said: “Sending so much love, light & healing to you, Bowie & everyone who loved Dani!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Pop star Mimi Webb added: “Tom I’m so so sorry ❤️ sending all my love to you & thinking of you❤️ love you brother x we are with you.”

The news of Danielle Hampson’s unexpected death comes after Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) became mainstream news on Wednesday, June 8 and has seen an increase in deaths labelled SADS.

On the same day as the news of SADS went viral, a Year 11 student, who attended Blackburn Central High School (BCHS), died suddenly and on Monday, June 13, Nigerian footballer Akeem Omolade died suddenly days after complaining that he was suffering leg pain.

On Tuesday, June 14, a young female footballer, Marvel Simiyu, who played in Kenya’s Women’s Premier League, died suddenly and then the following day, on Wednesday, June 15, Fabricio Navarro, a young footballer from Argentinian club Atlético Tucumán, died unexpectedly of a heart attack.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.