By Matthew Roscoe • 08 June 2022 • 11:18

Doctors baffled by increase in Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). Image: Claire Smith/Unsplash

DOCTORS in Australia are developing the country’s first SADS registry after an increase in healthy young people dying from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, or Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), is an “umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people” and has left doctors in Australia baffled after the country has experienced an increase in the ‘mysterious’ deaths.

Now, doctors at Melbourne’s Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute hope to roll out a new SADS registry across the country after development on their own nears completion.

“In our registry, there are approximately 750 cases per year of people aged under 50 in Victoria suddenly having their heart stop (a cardiac arrest),” a spokeswoman said.

“Of these, approximately 100 young people per year will have no cause found even after extensive investigations such as a full autopsy (the SADS phenomenon).”

According to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), SADS usually occurs in healthy adults under 40 and the term is used when a post-mortem can find no obvious cause of death.

As reported by news.com.au, cardiologist and researcher Dr Elizabeth Paratz said Melbourne’s Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute registry: “[allows you to see] people who have had the cardiac arrest with no cause was found on the back end.”

Dr Paratz said that “the majority of these SADS events, 90 per cent, occur outside the hospital – the person doesn’t make it – so it’s actually ambulance staff and forensics caring for the bulk of these patients.”

She added: “I think even doctors underestimate [SADS]. We only see the 10 per cent who survive and make it to hospital. We only see the tip of the iceberg ourselves.”

“If someone has a heart attack and you do an autopsy you might see a big clot, that’s a positive finding, but when someone’s had one of these SADS events, the heart is pristine,” she said.

“It’s really hard to know what to do.”

Sadly, the increase in SADS events is not just confined to Australia or to adults.

On Monday, May 30, Aidan Kaminska, a star lacrosse player at the University of Massachusetts, died suddenly at the age of 19.

On Sunday, May 15, former Swansea defender Mark Davies died suddenly aged 49 after collapsing on the pitch during a Wales Veterans’ Cup final.

On Thursday, May 5, a man died suddenly on a Jet2 flight from Spain’s Malaga to Glasgow.

The flight had to be diverted to Nantes Atlantique Airport in France due to the customer requiring urgent medical attention, however, it was later revealed that the man had died.

On Tuesday, May 3, popular businessman Lorenzo Ortego, director of the Vital Suites – Residence, Health & Spa, from Gran Canaria died unexpectedly.

In the UK on Tuesday, May 3, a sailor during Finn Masters Race at Keyhaven Yacht Club in Milford on Sea, Lymington died suddenly leading to a police investigation.

On March 9, Commonwealth Games cyclist John Paul – who represented Scotland at Glasgow 2014 – died suddenly aged 28.

On Sunday, April 3, a 13-year-old footballer from Cadiz in Spain’s Andalucia died suddenly.

Prior to that, on March 28, another 13-year-old passed away on the Costa del Sol.

The young teenage boy was playing in the playground with the rest of his classmates at the Sierra de Mijas Secondary Education Institute, located in the province of Malaga when he allegedly fainted without prior warning and died at the scene.