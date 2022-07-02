By Tom Hurley • 02 July 2022 • 16:37

Two children found dead in Minnesota lake, mother & third child missing.

Police have recovered the bodies of two young children at Vadnais Lake in Minnesota, US, with a third child and the family’s mother still missing.

The two children were found within hours of each other, the first was found in the Minnesota lake on Friday evening before the second child was found hours later.

Local police officers fear the deaths could be part of a horrifying murder-suicide.

Vadnais Lake is located in Ramsey County, 13 km, or 8 miles, north of Saint Paul, one of Minnesota’s famous twin cities alongside Minneapolis.

Police received reports of a potential murder-suicide at 4 pm on Friday, after an earlier report of a suicide in nearby Maplewood, 8 km, or 5 miles, east of St. Paul.

A man’s body was found then found at a trailer on Pearson Drive in Maplewood.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said that all three children are less than 5 years old, and their shoes were found on the lakeside edge on Friday.

“A horrible set of facts appears to be developing,” Fletcher said on Friday evening, before the second child had been found.

“We do not know the certainty of all three children, but have recovered one child,” he said. “There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children.”

Heartbreaking. A child under 5 has died found in water. Searchers looking for 2 other children and their mother around Vadnais Heights. Ramsey CO Sheriff feels possible triple homicide but holds out hope. pic.twitter.com/dJqBbGRfAY — Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) July 2, 2022

Fire engines, ambulances, an airboat, a police helicopter, police cars, and a van from the Medical Examiner’s Office are part of the search and recovery operation that resumed at 8 am local time on Saturday.

The tragic news comes one day after it was announced 343 children had been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion on February, 24.

NFL star and former University of Minnesota running back Marion Barber from Plymouth, Minnesota was found dead on June, 1 in Frisco, Texas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.