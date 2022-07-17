16-year-old boy dies in tragic circumstances in Manchester, England

By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 14:33

A 16-year-old boy died after going swimming with friends and got into difficulty in the water at Salford Quays, Manchester, England to cool off from the UK heatwave. Image: 365_visuals/Shutterstock.com

A police force spokesman said the body is believed to be that of a teenage boy who was last seen struggling in the water after cooling off with friends, confirmed the Mirror on Sunday, July 17,

In a statement on Sunday, July 17, the Greater Manchester Police said: “The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from Salford Quays after we were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water yesterday.”

“Saturday, shortly after 6:15 pm police were called and emergency services attended.”

“Sadly, a body was located in the water later that evening and was recovered by specialist partners overnight.”

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the body is believed to be that of a 16-year-old boy who was last seen struggling in the water after swimming with friends.”

“His family has been kept updated and is being supported by specially-trained officers at this extremely distressing time.”

“Enquiries are ongoing but detectives from Swinton CID are, at this stage, confident that there aren’t any suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Detective Inspector Joanne Johnston, of Swinton CID, said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young boy who lost his life in such awful circumstances.”

“We are doing all we can to support the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.”

“From our enquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.”

“We remind the public to avoid being tempted to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.”

“We all want to enjoy the warm weather; please make sure you do so in a safe way.”

“Think of your family, look out for your friends.”

