By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 16:34

More human remains surfacing as Lake Mead water levels drop. Image: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com

Once again, the sinking level of Lake Mead near Las Vegas in the USA reveals the remains of a skeleton.

Now an attempt is being made to determine the cause of death.

In an earlier discovery, the diagnosis was murder, according to NTV on Monday, August 8.

A call was made to the emergency services on Saturday, August 6, after parts of a human skeleton were found on a beach in the recreational area of the lake.

The lake’s water levels have dropped sharply due to the drought.

The coroner is now trying to determine the cause of death. Skeletal remains of a man had already been discovered in the same area on July 25.

Lake Mead, located on the border of the states of Nevada and Arizona, is one of the most important reservoirs in the USA and supplies about 40 million people with water.

It was created in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam Project.

However, due to the ongoing severe drought in the western part of the country, water levels have plummeted to their lowest level since 1937.

Since 1983 alone, the water level has dropped by almost 52 metres. At present, the lake is only filled to about 27 per cent of its maximum capacity according to satellite images from the space agency NASA.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.