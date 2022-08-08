By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 19:00

UK Health Security Agency issues heat-health alert. Image: UKHSA

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) heat-health alert service is designed to help healthcare professionals manage periods of extreme temperature.

The service acts as an early warning system for periods of high temperatures that may affect the public’s health.

The alert will be in place from midday Tuesday, August 9, to 6:00.PM on Saturday, August 13, for all regions of England, the UK government confirmed on Monday, August 8.

Temperatures are not forecast to reach the record-breaking levels of the most recent heatwave but are expected to rise throughout the week, potentially reaching mid-30 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday in the South East, London, the South West, and the East and West Midlands.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.”

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.”

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable, elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions, are prepared for coping during the hot weather.”

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”

