Massive Vegas star and ’80s pop icon confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 2:31

The official BBC image for Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Credit: [email protected]

Matt Goss, one half of 1980s pop duo Bros, a star with his own Vegas show, has been confirmed as the eighth celebrity on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Singer-songwriter, musician and actor Matt Goss, one half of the iconic 1980s duo Bros has been unveiled by the BBC as the eighth celebrity contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down”, Matt told the BBC.

As the frontman of Bros, Matt enjoyed mega-success, with the duo’s debut album Push going platinum seven times. It remained on the UK top ten music charts for an astonishing 54 weeks. With continued success as a solo artist, Matt is about to release his solo album, The Beautiful Unknown.

Thanks mate. Looking forward to it. https://t.co/pBS3ZmnqHV — Matt Goss (@mattgoss) August 8, 2022

Over the last decade, Matt has had a record-breaking residency on the Las Vegas strip. He has received the revered ‘Icon Award’, and has even been given his own ‘Matt Goss Day’ on August 8, which amazingly, is his late mother’s birthday.

The cult classic documentary: After the Screaming Stops, was nominated for three BAFTA’s which resulted in a win. It also won the BBC ‘Moment of the Year’ and a National Television Award, to name a few.

Matt is a best-selling author with new books in the works. He is also set to play the lead role in the upcoming psychological thriller movie, Cobbler Killer Stranger.

He joins the seven other stars already confirmed for the show in September: Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, and Tyler West.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.