By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 15:57

Ukraine mocks Russia's "sham referendums" and hybrid "mobilising" laws. Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba mocked Russia after several referendums were announced on Tuesday, September 20, as well as a new law proposal that criminalises refusal to take part in Russian combat actions.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, September 20, Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia’s “sham ‘referendums’ will not change anything [and] neither will any hybrid ‘mobilisation’.”

Kuleba, who recently slammed Germany over the country’s lack of promised weapons delivered to Ukraine, added: “Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land.

“Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say.”

Sham ‘referendums’ will not change anything. Neither will any hybrid ‘mobilization’. Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 20, 2022

Kuleba was reacting to news that Ukraine’s Kherson region as well as Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) calls for a referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

Kherson and the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics set referendum dates for September 23 to 27.

Following the news that the Kherson region as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics had called referendums, the Russian stock exchange suffered a huge crash.

Also on Tuesday, September 20, Russia’s State Duma deputies proposed introducing the concepts of “mobilisation” and “martial law” into Russian Federation law and Russia’s State Duma passed a bill.

The upper house could now approve it by Wednesday, September 21, after which Putin would then sign it.

