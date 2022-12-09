Nephew of Chechen leader Kadyrov installed as new ‘supervisor’ of occupied Ukrainian city Melitopol

By Chris King • 09 December 2022 • 20:01

The nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been installed as the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol’s new ‘supervisor’.

According to reports coming out of Ukraine today, Friday, December 9, the nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been installed as the new ‘supervisor’ of the occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, the city’s mayor.



Posting on his Telegram channel, he wrote: “Melitopol occupiers wanted to gain power by betraying their homeland, but in fact, they became only ‘sixes’ of Kadyrov’s and FSB’s men. A new supervisor from Kadyrov was appointed to the temporarily occupied Melitopol and Kherson regions.

He was brought allegedly “to share the experience of the formation of the republic”. This means:

◾ make sure that money goes exclusively to the right pocket;

◾ rob the industry;

◾make the civilian population a nightmare.

But the main task of the “overseer” is to control local gauleiters. Because even the invaders do not trust traitors in the occupied territory”.

Federov explained that Murad Saidov had previously been the occupying forces’ man in charge in the devastated Ukrainian city. “He controlled financial flows, looting and kidnapping”, he added.

⚡️ Kadyrov's nephew became the new "supervisor" of occupied Melitopol, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced. According to Fedorov, earlier the occupation "power" in the city was headed by Murad Saidov. "He controlled financial flows, looting and kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/ClNkefUrJl — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Federov also reported that one of Kadyrov’s Chechen fighters had shot a hospital patient in the face earlier today in Melitopol. He explained that hospitals in the city continue to treat Russian soldiers.

⚡️ A "Kadyrov" soldier shot a patient in the face right in the hospital in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region, reports the head of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. According to him, hospitals continue to accept the Russian military for treatment en masse. — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 9, 2022

Officials placed in positions of power in Russian-occupied territories currently seem to have a limited life expectancy. Recently, Mykola Volyk, the deputy head of Russian-occupied Melitopol, had a close escape during a suspected assassination attempt on December 7. An explosive device was allegedly detonated as he was about to enter a building.

