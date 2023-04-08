Demonstrations against the supply of weapons to Kyiv held in 70 German cities

The largest demonstrations took place in Berlin, Bonn, Bremen, Duisburg, Hannover, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. Demonstrators demanded the speedy holding of peace talks on Ukraine, the cessation of the supply of German weapons to Kyiv and the modernisation program of the Bundeswehr.

According to a spokesperson for Peace Cooperative Network – the organisers of the marches – over 2,000 people took part in Berlin, and around 1,200 gathered in Hannover. In Bonn, the peace action was held under the slogan: ‘Even if Ukraine has the right to defend itself, more heavy weapons are not a solution, but fuel this war’.

There has been a demonstration in Germany. The protesters called on to stop war and cut off military aid to Ukraine. Some people simply live in a virtual reality and really think that if Ukraine cedes its territory and submits to Russia there will be peace – what a delusion! pic.twitter.com/KL8GZsfNMK — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) April 8, 2023

Speaking in the city of Leipzig, Thorsten Schleip, one of the organisers of the marches, commented: “For us, an immediate ceasefire and the start of negotiations is the best alternative to further arms exports and escalation, up to an exchange of nuclear strikes”.

On the posters carried by the demonstrators, the image of a German Leopard tank was accompanied by the caption: ‘Put the lion on the chain’.

Berlin’s Wedding district saw the largest crowd. A mobile stage was installed there, from which, before the start of the march, the song ‘Let There Always Be Sunshine’ was performed in Yiddish, Russian and German.

Activists carried posters and banners including the words, ‘Cooperation and friendship with Russia’, ‘Peace – now’, ‘Diplomacy, not weapons’, ‘US and NATO – get out of Ukraine’, ‘Against senseless sanctions, cheap energy – now’, and ‘Tanks never bring peace’. During the procession, the song ‘Katyusha’ was performed in Russian and German.