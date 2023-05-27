June in most parts of Spain is forecast to not be as hot as normal

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 18:28
Spain has suffered the effects of a DANA for several days now, with storms depositing heavy rainfall across the country.
Temperatures have also dropped considerably and the weather experts at the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET , have already warned of another smaller DANA that threatens to arrive in the coming days .
Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 27-05-2023 hasta 02-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/WySOTm53eX
— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 27, 2023
Some parts of the country have experienced drops of up to 5°C, with the eastern mainland the most affected, seeing minimum values fall by up to 6°C.
With the arrival of a new DANA, the thermal situation will divide Spain in two. From the Cantabrian mountain range to the sea, the thermometers will rise significantly, while from the centre to the Mediterranean, temperatures will be lower than normal for this time of year.
Despite this division in terms of temperatures, this weekend is going to become hotter although values will be below average for the time of year. The experts also predicted ‘muddy rain’ .
Hoy y mañana se producirán lluvias con barro o "de sangre" 🏜️ en el este peninsular, especialmente en la Región de Murcia y la Comunidad Valenciana.
No habréis lavado el coche por ahí, ¿verdad 🫣🚙?
🌐 https://t.co/WWUwquXWtz pic.twitter.com/0EtgAlOeYv
— Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) May 27, 2023
According to the AEMET forecast published this Saturday, May 27, they could reach 24°C in Granada, 21°C in Valencia , 23°C in Alicante, and they will pass the 26°C barrier in Barcelona.
Meanwhile, in the north, this scale will be exceeded. Asturias could reach close to 25°C, 26°C in Vigo, 24°C in A Coruña, and 25°C in Oviedo.
The prize for heat will go to the Ebro Valley, where all the heat will be concentrated. Zaragoza, Lleida, Logroño, Tudela, and Caspe will touch 30ºC.
June will arrive next week and that normally signals the start of the hotter months in Spain. According to Meteored though, those high temperatures are not imminent just yet.
Spain is going to suffer an unusual thermal evolution said the experts, even more so if the high temperatures of recent months are taken into account.
According to these forecasts, the average temperatures throughout the country in June could be lower than normal. The only exception could be in the north, where values above this average might be recorded.
