Chelsea Star Agrees Personal Terms With Saudi Pro League Club Al Ahli

By Chris King • 19 June 2023 • 19:28

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reportedly agreed personal terms for a potential move to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

According to the respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano: “ Understand Edouard Mendy has now agreed personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli — contract will be valid until June 2026. Negotiations at final stages for Senegal goalkeeper to join Saudi league from Chelsea on permanent deal. #CFC”. Here we go soon!”.

The Senegal international was on Manchester United’s radar but appears to have been tempted by yet another offer from football bosses in the Middle East.

Several Stamford Bridge players have already either made the move or are in the process of negotiating with clubs in Saidi Arabia.

N’Golo Kante is being strongly linked with a move to Saudi champions Al-Ittihad. According to the Italian sports writer, Rudy Galetti, the French midfield dynamo is ready to make the switch, with his current Chelsea contract expiring at the end of June.

Should he leave then Kante will link up with the former Real Madrid hitman Karim Benzema who has already completed a move to Al-Ittihad.

His teammates Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly are also tipped to be on the verge of signing for Al Hilal. Again, Fabrizio Romano has his finger on the pulse of all the big moves that are likely to take place.

Al Nassr and Hakim Ziyech are now on the verge of reaching an agreement over personal terms. Final details of contract are being sealed. 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦 #CFC Chelsea will receive a fee also for Ziyech as for Kalidou Koulibaly who’s close to joining Al Hilal. To be completed next week. pic.twitter.com/7IS15EAspw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

Since taking over as boss, Mauricio Pochettino has tasked himself with reducing the oversized squad that he inherited at Stamford Bridge from Frank Lampard.

He has already allowed Joao Felix to return to his parent club in Spain, Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese striker was considered to be surplus to requirements after his loan move never really produced what was expected of him.

Mateo Kovacic is another player expected to depart soon, with Manchester City said to be very close to closing a deal to take the Croatian international to the Etihad.

The Argentine is currently said to be scouring the market for suitable replacements that can help him mount a serious challenge in the Premier League this coming season.