Has F1 Become Too Predictable With Verstappen Winning Fifth Consecutive Grand Prix?

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 20:24

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

Max Verstappen dominated the Austrian Grand Prix this Sunday, July 2, taking a fifth consecutive chequered flag at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Today’s victory moved the Dutch world champion an incredible 81 points ahead of his nearest rival and teammate Sergio Perez. It was his seventh win in nine races so far this season.

It already looks pretty apparent that nobody will stop the Red Bull driver from claiming his third world title in a row, with the current season barely halfway through.

Each outing now basically ends up as a competition to see who will finish second and third behind him. It begs the question of whether Verstappen really is 81 points better than the rest of the field, or if his car is just superior to theirs.

Charles LeClerc battled to second position in the Ferarri

Perez had his hands full battling with the two Ferraris of Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz. The Frenchman eventually crossed the finishing line in second position ahead of the Mexican’s Red Bull after Perez had charged through the field from 15th on the starting grid.

Nine of the drivers suffered five-second penalties for exceeding track limits during the race. These included Sainz, who, despite the penalty, still claimed fourth place.

Britain’s Lando Norris pulled an excellent race out of the bag to finish fifth in the McLaren, just over four seconds behind the Ferrari of Sainz.

Fernando Alonso cemented third place in the table

Fernando Alonso moved 21 points clear of Lewis Hamilton, his nearest rival in the championship, as he drove the Aston Martin home in sixth.

The Spaniard now has breathing space between himself and the British driver in what has been a terrific season for him. He is just 19 points adrift of the second-placed Perez in the table.

Lewis Hamilton endured another miserable afternoon in the Mercedes. Even Toto Wolff admitted the car was under-performing when the team boss was heard telling his driver over the radio: ‘”Lewis, we know the car is slow. Please just drive it’.

His teammate George Russell gained just three grid places after starting from 13th, to finish in eighth, ahead of the Frenchman Pierre Gasly in the Alpine. The Aston Martin of Lance Stroll completed the top 10.