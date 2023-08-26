Transfer News: Arsenal Star Closes In On Loan Move To La Liga Club Real Sociedad

By Chris King • 26 August 2023 • 0:42
Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.
Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
ARSENAL defender Kieran Tierney is reported to be on the verge of securing a loan move to Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga.
The respected Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted this Friday, August 25: ‘Understand Kieran Tierney will travel to Spain on Saturday in order to join Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal. Medical tests have been booked. Here we go, confirmed’.
Understand Kieran Tierney will travel to Spain on Saturday in order to join Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal ⚪️🔵🛩️
🩺 Medical tests have been booked.
Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/U8Z1r9M6eK
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023
Should he pass the medical then the Scottish international could find himself in action as early as Sunday, September 3, when his new club are due to face Granada in a La Liga match, according to SunSport, who originally broke the news of his move yesterday, Thursday 24.
Tierney was one of a batch of players believed to be surplus to requirements under Mikel Arteta’s latest revolution at the Emirates Stadium. The 26-year-old had reportedly attracted attention from both Newcastle and his former club Glasgow Celtic, from whom he joined Arsenal in 2019.
Folarin Balogun is another Gunner heading for the exit doors. The 22-year-old USA international striker is expected to have a medical with Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco this weekend according to theguardian.com.
After a successful loan spell in the French league with Reims last season, Balogon returned to his parent club only to discover that his goalscoring exploits had not ignited the necessary fire in his Spanish coach.
He found the back of the net on 21 occasions out of 37 appearances for the French club. That prolific marksmanship saw Balogun finish as the fourth-highest scorer in the league last season.
With his new Dutch defender Jurrien Timber looking like a long-term casualty, Arteta had to decide whether to dip his toe in the transfer market again before the window slams shut at the end of August.
While William Salbia and Ben White appear to be the preferred combination at the heart of defence the coach still has the option of using Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian is thought to have attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks although nothing has materialised yet.
Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior are also available although their names have been mentioned as potential sales should offers come in for either of them.
The same appears to apply to the Ivory Coast international winger Nicolas Pepe, who has had very little impact in London since his high-profile move from Lille in 2019.
According to SunSport, Arteta could be ready to make a last-minute attempt to sign Crystal Palace’s 23-year-old England defender Marc Guehi. Time will be extremely tight should he try and land the Selhurst Park star before the window closes.
