Manchester United SuperStar Desperate To Leave ASAP

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 September 2023 • 9:00

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. image: wikipedia

Manchester United Women’s superstar goalkeeper, Mary Earps, is said to be keen on leaving this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

It has been widely reported since England lost the World Cup final against Spain that Arsenal are very much pushing to land Earps who has just one year left remaining on her contract at Man United, although the Red Devils have already rejected one offer.

Earps has been one of numerous stars for England over the past 12 months, mainly under Sarina Wiegman, having become the undisputed number one, which has seen her pick up the goalkeeper of the Year award, but that level of success isn’t all good news for Man United.

Man United have reportedly rejected a world record bid for Earps already this summer, but they can’t afford to let her leave for a significantly lower fee or even a free transfer next summer, so caving into the Gunners’ eagerness to sign Earps could be the best decision for the club and their future.

Mary Earps wants to leave Man United

According to The Athletic, Earps is now trying to edge her way out of Man United and thus, force through a move to Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal prior to the deadline later this month, with the England international now reportedly visibly unhappy.

Mary Earps wants to LEAVE Manchester United, per @charlotteharpur The World Cup Golden Glove winner looked like she “did not want to be” at United’s World Cup welcome home ceremony, standing with her head down and isolated 😬 pic.twitter.com/dloQ52WG8s — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) September 7, 2023

Having arrived back in Manchester for pre-season training following her World Cup heroics, Earps is said to be very different in and around training with contract talks now said to be on the backburner amid the growing interest from title-contenders, Arsenal.

It would be a major blow for Man United and Marc Skinner if they were to lose yet another key player who helped them qualify for the Champions League last season after Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle’s departures earlier in the campaign, but from a business perspective selling the goalkeeper is the right decision.

Skinner must plan for life without Earps

Man United simply can’t afford to risk losing out on such a monster transfer offer – in Women’s football terms – as they did with Russo in January when Arsenal offered a world record amount of money, only to then land the striker for absolutely no money this transfer window.

If Earps is now visibly different and unhappy around training, that will only have a negative impact on the dressing room, which will ultimately start to impact performances on the pitch, so moving on from Earps could well be the best thing for Man United and to do so sooner rather than later must be done.