Premier League: Chelsea Suffer Major Injury Setback Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

By Chris King • Updated: 19 Oct 2023 • 21:19

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA have been handed an injury blow ahead of this weekend’s huge clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino had reportedly been hoping to welcome his captain Reece James back for the Premier League match that kicks off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 21.

The England defender has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury in August. However, James has faltered in his return to fitness and is expected to be unavailable, as reported by Jonathan Gorrie at standard.co.uk.

According to chelseafc.com, midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and defender Trevoh Chalobah have also both suffered setbacks as they look to return from injuries sustained earlier in the season.

‘The duo will now go under further review before continuing their rehabilitation at Cobham with the club’s medical staff’, said the club’s report.

The Gunners beat Man City in their last league match

After a poor start to the season, the Blues chalked up two consecutive wins over Fulham and Burnley before the international break and currently sit in 11th place in the table.

A London derby with the Gunners will be a real test for Pochettino’s men, especially with Romeo Lavia still sidelined, along with long-term casualty Christopher Nkunku. Former Man City star Cole Palmer is also out, as is vice-captain Ben Chilwell.

Arsenal have three players fighting to be available after injury

After missing last weekend’s international matches, Mikel Arteta will be sweating over the fitness of the trio of 22-year-old England winger Bukayo Saka, 22-year-old French defender William Saliba, and 28-year-old Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal will arrive at the Bridge boosted by a win over the current champions Manchester City last time out. They are unbeaten so far this season in nine league games and a win on Saturday would see them leapfrog Tottenham into top spot.