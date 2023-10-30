Arsenal said to be interested in signing England international defender

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Oct 2023 • 0:23

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

CRYSTAL PALACE defender Marc Guehi is said to be on Arsenal’s radar as a potential transfer target.

As reported exclusively this Sunday, October 29, by Henry Tomlinson at Sunsport, despite the 23-year-old English international centre-back not being available, the Gunners are keeping an eye on his situation at Selhurst Park.

Guehi cost the Eagles a reputed fee of £18m when he signed from Chelsea on July 18, 2021, making him the club’s third-most expensive signing of all-time.

Along with Mikel Arteta’s side, several top Premier League clubs were known to be eyeing the player up in the summer transfer window. Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool were reportedly prepared to battle with Arsenal for Guehi’s signature. As a result, a hefty £50m price tag was placed on him.

How much could Guehi cost Arsenal?

Should the Gunners attempt to make a move for him next summer then it is pretty much expected that they would have to cough up a lot more than the £50m that the Red Devils paid Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019.

He received his first call-up to the Gareth Southgate’s England senior team in March 2022, for the friendly matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

On March 26, the defender made his debut at Wembley Stadium in the 2-1 win over the Swiss and has gone on to earn another seven caps so far.

It is believed that the Blues inserted a clause in his sale contract that stipulated the Stamford Bridge outfit would be allowed to match any future bid made for Marc Guehi.

Which other players could Arsenal make a move for?

Arsenal are also believed to be interested in Real Madrid’s French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 23-year-old is currently out of action after breaking a bone in hid foot during his side’s 1-2 win in El Clasico on Saturday 28.

Los Blancos confirmed in a statement: ‘After the tests carried out on our player Aurélien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an incomplete stress fracture in the second metatarsal of his left foot. Evolution pending’.

The Frenchman was substituted in the match with Barcelona and is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks, compounding Carlo Ancelotti’s injury worries. His side currently sit on top of LaLiga after the El Clasico victory over their arch-rivals.