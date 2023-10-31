Argentina captain Lionel Messi picks up his eighth Ballon D’or award

By Chris King • Updated: 31 Oct 2023 • 0:17

Image of Lionel Messi holding the 2023 Ballon D'or. Credit: Twitter@BALLON_DOR9

AFTER fulfilling his life’s ambition in leading his country to World Cup glory in Qatar, Lionel Messi has been awarded the eighth Ballon D’or of his glittering football career.

Last December, Messi lifted the one trophy that had eluded him after Argentina beat France in a thrilling final. The midfield star also bagged a couple of goals in the game that his team eventually won on penalties.

He was involved in a total of 10 goals during the tournament, scoring seven times and providing three assists as he dominated play for his country and led his teammates to victory.

Where was the ceremony held?

The most prestigious solo award that any footballer can receive was handed to him this Monday, October 30. He walked onto the stage at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris, to be greeted by the ceremony’s host, Didier Drogba.

Finally, the trophy was handed to him by the former England star, David Beckham, now his current boss at Inter Miami.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG, Messi had a very dismal spell in France. He eventually departed to play in the MLS where he helped the team win the U.S. Leagues Cup shortly after arriving in Miami.

Who else was in line for the trophy?

In the final three, standing in the way of his winning the shiny football award once again were Manchester City’s prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and the PSG and France star, Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland scored an incredible after scoring 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions as City landed a historic treble in his first season in the Premier League.

The Frenchman might have been hoping that his hat trick against Argentina in the World Cup final would have been enough to see him follow his compatriot Karim Benzema, who won the award in 2022.

Instead, the PSG winger had to settle for third place, with Haaland scooping second behind Messi.

Who won the women’s Ballon D’or?

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati won the women’s trophy. She guided her nation to victory in the recent Women’s World Cup with the 25-year-old midfielder also helping Barca win both the Women’s Champions League and the Spanish league title.

Footballers have been battling for the Ballon D’or since it was inaugurated back in 1956, won on that first occasion by the legendary English footballer Sir Stanley Matthews. It has been presented annually ever since by the French news magazine France Football.