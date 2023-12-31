News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:40
Image: Facebook/ Iker Casillas
IKER CASILLAS, the famous Spanish goalkeeper, delighted fans by visiting Nerja over the Christmas holidays. Sharing a sunset beach photo on social media, he captioned it ‘I love Nerja.’ Locals were thrilled, posting snapshots with the football icon and World Cup winner.
EXPERIENCE Frigiliana through the lens of photographers Paco García and Pepe Pascual in their unmissable exhibition, ‘Miradas de Frigiliana.’ Hosted at Sala la Placituela from January 9, 2024, organised by Museo de Nerja (Fundación Cueva de Nerja). Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with the grand opening on Tuesday, 9 at 7:30 PM.
VELEZ-Málaga‘s ‘Christmas Tournament: No Child Without a Toy’ thrives as a cherished tradition. Vélez CF Veterans, supported by the Sports Council, orchestrated a festive football match versus the Ntra. Sra. de la Caridad de Vélez Band. Hundreds of toys found their way to deserving children through collaboration with the Red Cross.
VISITS to El Cantal caves in Rincón de la Victoria keep rising in 2023. The Treasure Cave welcomed 3,590 more visitors than in 2022. Meanwhile, visits to Victoria Cave increased by a staggering 48.8 per cent compared to the previous year. The attraction of these natural wonders continues to captivate more explorers.
RINCON de la Victoria welcomed the Spanish Handball Team recently. For two days, they trained at Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion ahead of the European Championship in Germany. The Mayor and the Sports Councilor Antonio José Martín, thanked the team for choosing their town, emphasising its attraction for elite sports.
ON January 5 at 5:00 PM, join the enchanting ‘Cabalgata de Reyes y Reinas Magas’ (Three Kings and Queens Parade). Departing from La Herradura Sports Pavilion, the procession will wind through the town, finishing at Plaza Nueva. Don’t miss this magical parade of Kings and Queens spreading joy!
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.