News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 14:40

Image: Facebook/ Iker Casillas

Football Icon

IKER CASILLAS, the famous Spanish goalkeeper, delighted fans by visiting Nerja over the Christmas holidays. Sharing a sunset beach photo on social media, he captioned it ‘I love Nerja.’ Locals were thrilled, posting snapshots with the football icon and World Cup winner.

Art Shots

EXPERIENCE Frigiliana through the lens of photographers Paco García and Pepe Pascual in their unmissable exhibition, ‘Miradas de Frigiliana.’ Hosted at Sala la Placituela from January 9, 2024, organised by Museo de Nerja (Fundación Cueva de Nerja). Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with the grand opening on Tuesday, 9 at 7:30 PM.

Gifts Galore

VELEZ-Málaga‘s ‘Christmas Tournament: No Child Without a Toy’ thrives as a cherished tradition. Vélez CF Veterans, supported by the Sports Council, orchestrated a festive football match versus the Ntra. Sra. de la Caridad de Vélez Band. Hundreds of toys found their way to deserving children through collaboration with the Red Cross.

Cave Traffic

VISITS to El Cantal caves in Rincón de la Victoria keep rising in 2023. The Treasure Cave welcomed 3,590 more visitors than in 2022. Meanwhile, visits to Victoria Cave increased by a staggering 48.8 per cent compared to the previous year. The attraction of these natural wonders continues to captivate more explorers.

Elite Pick

RINCON de la Victoria welcomed the Spanish Handball Team recently. For two days, they trained at Rubén Ruzafa Pavilion ahead of the European Championship in Germany. The Mayor and the Sports Councilor Antonio José Martín, thanked the team for choosing their town, emphasising its attraction for elite sports.

Magical Parade

ON January 5 at 5:00 PM, join the enchanting ‘Cabalgata de Reyes y Reinas Magas’ (Three Kings and Queens Parade). Departing from La Herradura Sports Pavilion, the procession will wind through the town, finishing at Plaza Nueva. Don’t miss this magical parade of Kings and Queens spreading joy!

