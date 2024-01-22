Motorhome excess sparks outcry in Alicante

By John Ensor •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 17:52
Stock image of motorhomes lined up.
Credit: Virrage Images/Shutterstock.com
Is the scenic charm of Spain’s southeastern beaches at risk from a glut of motorhomes?
In a popular holiday destination known for its award-winning Blue Flag beaches, a local neighbourhood association is voicing its concerns.
In December 2023, the Neighbourhood Association of Orihuela Costa in Action (AVOCA) captured images at the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre car park.
The photos showed numerous large motorhomes, taking up excessive space. The car park spaces, designed for just one car, end up being monopolised by the motorhomes which due to their size occupy multiple spots.
The association highlighted that these motorhomes deprive shoppers of essential parking space. Furthermore, AVOCA noted the unsuitability of this area for motorhome stays, citing a lack of basic utilities like electricity and water.
Despite this, the absence of designated motorhome areas in the vicinity leaves drivers with few alternatives, according to the neighbourhood group.
In a bid to resolve the issue, AVOCA has approached Orihuela’s Department of Citizen Security. They propose creating a serviced area along the coast, similar to what neighbouring municipalities offer, complete with facilities such as electricity, water, toilets, and showers.
‘Over a year has passed since our initial request and we believe that it is increasingly necessary to address this action, since, in addition to benefiting its users, it would generate income for the Orihuela Council,’ stated AVOCA spokesperson Tomas Moreno. This request was first made in December 2022.
Following the Spanish elections in May, Orihuela’s local administration witnessed changes. AVOCA pointed out that the ruling coalition, comprising Partido Popular and Vox, had proposed a motorhome park in their election manifesto but have yet to make good their promises.
Orihuela Costa, part of Alicante province, is a magnet for millions of tourists annually. Its main draw lies in the pristine sandy beaches, many of which boast the prestigious Blue Flag Certification, a testament to their high environmental standards.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.