Motorhome excess sparks outcry in Alicante

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 17:52

Stock image of motorhomes lined up. Credit: Virrage Images/Shutterstock.com

Is the scenic charm of Spain’s southeastern beaches at risk from a glut of motorhomes?

In a popular holiday destination known for its award-winning Blue Flag beaches, a local neighbourhood association is voicing its concerns.

In December 2023, the Neighbourhood Association of Orihuela Costa in Action (AVOCA) captured images at the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre car park.

The photos showed numerous large motorhomes, taking up excessive space. The car park spaces, designed for just one car, end up being monopolised by the motorhomes which due to their size occupy multiple spots.

Parking woes and local responses

The association highlighted that these motorhomes deprive shoppers of essential parking space. Furthermore, AVOCA noted the unsuitability of this area for motorhome stays, citing a lack of basic utilities like electricity and water.

Despite this, the absence of designated motorhome areas in the vicinity leaves drivers with few alternatives, according to the neighbourhood group.

In a bid to resolve the issue, AVOCA has approached Orihuela’s Department of Citizen Security. They propose creating a serviced area along the coast, similar to what neighbouring municipalities offer, complete with facilities such as electricity, water, toilets, and showers.

Ongoing efforts and promises

‘Over a year has passed since our initial request and we believe that it is increasingly necessary to address this action, since, in addition to benefiting its users, it would generate income for the Orihuela Council,’ stated AVOCA spokesperson Tomas Moreno. This request was first made in December 2022.

Following the Spanish elections in May, Orihuela’s local administration witnessed changes. AVOCA pointed out that the ruling coalition, comprising Partido Popular and Vox, had proposed a motorhome park in their election manifesto but have yet to make good their promises.

Orihuela Costa, part of Alicante province, is a magnet for millions of tourists annually. Its main draw lies in the pristine sandy beaches, many of which boast the prestigious Blue Flag Certification, a testament to their high environmental standards.