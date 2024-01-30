Benalmadena battles invasive Asian seaweed

By John Ensor •
A beach at Benalmadena covered in Asian seaweed.
Credit: ayuntamientobenalmadena/Facebook.com
In a massive ecological effort, a coastal town in Malaga, has made significant strides in combating an invasive species.
In the past two weeks, Benalmadena’s Beaches Municipal Delegation has successfully removed an incredible 50 tons of Asian seaweed, specifically Rugulopteryx Okamura.
This initiative was undertaken across various urban beaches, including Santa Ana, Las Gaviotas, and Playa Bonita. The operation was executed using specialised machinery, followed by a fine sand sweep to restore the beaches.
The process involved collecting the seaweed using specialised machinery, after which the beaches were then finely swept to maintain their appearance.
These efforts led to the filling of five and a half tanks in just two weeks. This proactive approach highlights the town’s commitment to environmental responsibility and tourism.
Presi Aguilera, the mayor of Beaches and Tourism, emphasised the significance of these efforts. ‘The importance of this type of work allows us to maintain one of our main tourist attractions in a state of review for the enjoyment of neighbours and visitors.’
He also commended the concessionaire’s efforts in keeping the beaches pristine, especially during the low season.
The initiative underlines Benalmadena’s dedication to addressing the Asian seaweed problem, a major concern for the entire province of Malaga.
Aguilera highlighted the need for greater administrative involvement, including from the central government, to effectively combat this invasive species.
‘Benalmadena is tackling one of the problems that most affects the coast of the entire province of Malaga, the Asian algae, an invasive species that causes havoc on the image of the coast,’ he said.
Aguilera further stressed the importance of public awareness regarding the impact of this species on the coastal environment. He affirmed the town’s year-round commitment to being a leading example in beach quality.
To enable beach cleaning and waste collection, Benalmadena has purchased two new tractors, a John Deere tractor, various vehicles, a quad, an algae remover and a beach-cleaning screener.
