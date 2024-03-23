Spain’s top travel sites revealed

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 19:09

Have you ever wondered where Spaniards go first when planning their travels? In January of this year, a new study shed light on the digital platforms they prefer.

On the list, Booking.com led the way as the most frequented digital platform for travel arrangements in Spain, boasting nearly 11.7 million unique visitors in a single month.

TripAdvisor followed closely, attracting over 6.5 million visitors with Renfe in third place at 5 million.

Digital Platforms

Interestingly, the airline Iberia claimed the fourth spot with over 3.4 million monthly visitors. Airbnb and the flight comparison site Skyscanner were not far behind, recording 3.3 and 3.1 million users, respectively.

Vueling and Ryanair, two other airlines, also featured on the list with 2.5 and 2.4 million visitors each. eDreams and Uber rounded out the top ten, with 2.2 and 1.8 million users, respectively.

The data, revealed by the GfK DAM digital consumption meter, indicates a significant engagement with travel-related platforms.

In fact, more than 34 million individuals visited travel search sites in January, spending an average of 1 hour and 42 minutes on these sites monthly. This suggests that an astonishing 86 per cent of the population engaged with these platforms.

Travel Planning

The study also highlighted a year-on-year growth, with January 2024 seeing a 3 per cent increase in unique users compared to January 2023.

It was noted that individuals from higher socioeconomic backgrounds showed a preference for digital travel platforms, dedicating over two hours per month to planning their holidays.

Regional insights

Geographically, Madrid residents spent the most time on these platforms, averaging 2 hours and 20 minutes monthly.

They were closely followed by those in Catalonia and the Basque Country, who also invested nearly 2 hours in their travel research. In contrast, communities like La Rioja and Extremadura were on the lower end of the spectrum, dedicating just over an hour to such activities.

This comprehensive analysis provides a fascinating look into the digital habits of Spaniards as they plan their travels, highlighting the popularity and influence of these platforms.