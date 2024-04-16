Another hospital collaboration to reduce waiting lists

By Julian Phillips • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 15:38

This collaboration will reduce waiting lists. Credit: Torrecardenas Hospital

The Torrecardenas University Hospital has started offering cardiac surgery consultations in collaboration with the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital in Granada.

This means patients from Almeria won’t have to go all the way to Granada for check-ups before or after their heart surgeries. Instead, they can get the care they need locally.

By teaming up with professionals from Granada, patients requiring cardiac surgery evaluation or postoperative care can access specialised treatment without the hassle of travelling. This not only enhances the quality of service and convenience for patients but also makes the health system more efficient by saving resources and cutting down on wait times.

This move reflects the hospital’s commitment to continually improving and meeting the needs of Almeria’s population. It’s a prime example of how collaboration between hospitals can significantly benefit public health, showcasing the dedication of healthcare workers to patient well-being and access to healthcare services.

Making healthcare more accessible

According to Manuel Vida, the managing director of Torrecardenas University Hospital and a cardiologist, the aim of these consultations is to make healthcare more accessible, ensuring fairness in the system. Previously, patients had to travel to Granada for these services, incurring financial and family-related burdens.

The progress in cardiology services in Almeria is the result of collaborative efforts between the Cardiology service at Torrecardenas University Hospital, led by Dr. Ricardo Fajardo, and the Cardiac Surgery service at Virgen de las Nieves Hospital in Granada, led by Dr. Jose Garrido. Weekly clinical sessions allow for joint patient discussions and decision-making, leading to improved care.

Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death worldwide and a major reason for hospital admissions. The Torrecardenas University Hospital has responded to this by expanding its cardiology services, offering advanced consultations and employing cutting-edge technologies previously unavailable.