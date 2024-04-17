300-kilometre solidarity trek

By John Ensor • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 16:43

Presentation of the Sulayr trail. Credit: Diputacion Almeria/YouTube.com

On Tuesday, April 16, The Provincial Council of Almeria unveiled its ‘Sendero SULAYR’ initiative, a charity-driven activity aimed at boosting social awareness.

The project will involve around 35 cancer patients, either in recovery or post-recovery, embarking on a 300-kilometre trek around the Sierra Nevada natural park, touching nine municipalities including Abla, Abrucena, Bayarcal, Beires, Fiñana, Fondon, Laujar de Andarax, Ohanes and Paterna del RioOn

Angel Escobar, vice president and deputy of Social Welfare, described how the event will benefit people fighting the disease. The trek not only encourages healthy living and rural sustainability but also helps the fight against the depopulation challenges in these areas.

Antonio Martos from Caixabank highlighted the project’s uplifting goal, ‘to give a positive message to cancer patients, ‘from others ‘who are overcoming the disease or have already overcome it by taking on important challenges.’

The trek which will be divided into three stages, will start on April 20 in Puerto de la Ragua and finish there on May 4, 2024. A documentary of the event will capture the participants’ journeys, symbolising their fight against cancer and highlighting their determination to win.