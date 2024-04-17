Affording a balanced diet

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 14:08
An empty fridge
Credit: jackie, Flickr
According to the Red Cross, one in seven people in the Netherlands can´t afford a balanced diet.
The Red Cross revealed 14.29 per cent food poverty in the Netherlands; showing no signs of improvement from a survey taken in 2021. Lacking food resources remains most common among migrant communities, large cities, families with children, and people between the ages of 18 to 50.
The study shared that four per cent of people admitted to being malnourished while another four per cent didn´t have a varied diet and six per cent struggled with both. Not having enough financial resources was the most common reason for the lack of a balanced diet, while 25 per cent linked their poor eating habits to a lack of time.
Despite these results, 45 per cent of people are not allowed to access social support services or food banks, and 26 per cent reveal that they are ashamed to ask for help.
The Red Cross emphasized the damage of the “hidden food poverty” which continues to spread across the Netherlands. When is one considered eligible to request support?
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.