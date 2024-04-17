Affording a balanced diet

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 14:08

An empty fridge Credit: jackie, Flickr

According to the Red Cross, one in seven people in the Netherlands can´t afford a balanced diet.

The Red Cross revealed 14.29 per cent food poverty in the Netherlands; showing no signs of improvement from a survey taken in 2021. Lacking food resources remains most common among migrant communities, large cities, families with children, and people between the ages of 18 to 50.

The study shared that four per cent of people admitted to being malnourished while another four per cent didn´t have a varied diet and six per cent struggled with both. Not having enough financial resources was the most common reason for the lack of a balanced diet, while 25 per cent linked their poor eating habits to a lack of time.

Despite these results, 45 per cent of people are not allowed to access social support services or food banks, and 26 per cent reveal that they are ashamed to ask for help.

The Red Cross emphasized the damage of the “hidden food poverty” which continues to spread across the Netherlands. When is one considered eligible to request support?