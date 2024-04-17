Denia Hospital best in blood management

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 11:30

The Hematology Service in Denia Credit: Departamento de Salud Denia, X

The Hospital of Denia was awarded the MAPBM (Maturity Assessment Model in Patient Blood Management) prize for its efficient practices in blood management.

The MAPBM award gives recognition to hospitals with the best blood management systems; these include the improvement of patient blood before, during and after surgery through the PBM (Patient Blood Management) practices, recommended by the WHO.

The PBM encompasses the treatment of anaemia pre-surgery, the use of medication to reduce bleeding during interventions, and the use of appropriate blood transfusions.

This can only be achieved through the careful evaluation of the patients and a strong organisational structure within the hospital.

With this award, the Hospital of Denia has once again proven to be reliable and trustworthy. Ana Abad from the Hematology Service spoke out about the prize: “This award motivates us to continue working to further improve the quality of health care that we offer to our patients and optimise health resources.”

The Hospital of Denia was one of the 52 health centres in Spain which were considered for the award, which highlights its dedication to quality medical service.