By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 10:30

Torrevieja by night. Image: alexkatkov / Shutterstock.com.

The Valencian Community stands out in real estate activity, surpassing the national average with 18.08 sales per thousand inhabitants.

Alicante province leads this trend with an impressive figure of 24.35 sales per thousand inhabitants, indicating strong demand for both new and used homes.

Overall, the Valencian Community records 95,652 purchase and sale transactions, solidifying its position in the Spanish real estate market.

Foreign housing demand in this region is also notable, doubling the national average.

The Valencian Community attracts a remarkable 29.26 per cent of foreign buyers, with individuals from the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland leading the tally.

Alicante province stands out with 43.95 per cent of foreign buyers, followed by Castellón and Valencia.

In Alicante province, specific municipalities such as Torrevieja, Alicante, and Orihuela demonstrate significant real estate activity.

These areas collectively represent 36.5 per cent of all home sales in the province, according to data from the Ministry of Mobility, Transport, and Urban Agenda.

Despite a slight decrease in sales compared to the previous year, these municipalities remain vital in the Alicante real estate scene.

Torrevieja, in particular, maintains its status as the primary city for home sales in the Vega Baja region, despite a minor decline in sales in 2023.

It continues to attract buyers, especially in the new construction market.

It’s not only the buying and selling market that is hitting an all-time high. Rental prices for housing in the province of Alicante are also soaring and breaking records in the first quarter of 2024.