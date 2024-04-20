Holiday boom on La Manga del Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer •
La Manga's Rental Rise
IN recent years, holiday rentals in La Manga del Mar Menor have witnessed an increase in demand, despite price increases ranging from 9 per cent to 12 per cent. La Manga real estate agents have stated, ‘Right now we’re at around 96 per cent, practically fully booked for July and August.’
Concerns over the state of the Mar Menor have prompted holidaymakers from areas like Los Alcázares to seek rentals in La Manga, offering access to both the Mediterranean Sea and the Mar Menor in a less affected zone. The real estate agents added, ‘Many who used to rent in other Mar Menor areas have shifted to La Manga.’
The typical summer tourist profile remains largely national, especially from the Murcia region. Foreign tourism is more common post-summer, typically after September, according to real estate professionals.
Besides seasonal rentals, there’s been a rise in year-round rentals, establishing La Manga as a second residence with properties available for year-round rental snapped up within five or six days.
Despite the increased year-round population, commercial and hospitality activity hasn’t significantly improved, hindering efforts to combat seasonality. From November to March, fewer than half of La Manga’s businesses are active. Many are forced to close due to low clientele during these months. If this trend continues local businesses will also benefit from this tourism shift.
