Trending:

National Geographic: The most underrated destination in Europe

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Europe's Best-Kept Secret Image: Shutterstock/ KarSol

Murcia has been dubbed the most underrated destination by National Geographic. Despite being located on the trendy Mediterranean Sea, and boasting one of Europe’s warmest climates, Murcia has long remained off the beaten path for international travellers.

Cultural Marvels: Exploring Murcia’s Rich Heritage

In 2023, Murcia welcomed over 1.7 million visitors, marking a significant milestone in its tourism growth. While it may not rival tourist magnets like Cataluña or Andalucia, Murcia’s rise in appeal lies in its cultural heritage. The ancient city of Cartagena, founded over two millennia ago, stands as a testament to its rich history, filled with ancient ruins and architectural marvels. Not to be outshined, Murcia City, the regional capital, boasts a wealth of Gothic and Baroque monuments.

Sun, Sea, and Sand: Murcia’s Irresistible Beaches

Murcia’s beaches are another draw, stretching 155 miles along the Costa Cálida, or ‘Warm Coast,’ aptly named for its warm waters. As temperatures soar, sun-seekers flock to popular spots like Calblanque and La Manga.

Affordable Mediterranean Charm: Why Murcia Stands Out

Despite its beauty, Murcia remains affordable compared to other tourist hubs. With reasonably priced accommodations and dining options, travellers can experience the Mediterranean charm without breaking the bank. With two airports to choose from the region is well connected making it clear to see why Murcia is on the rise with International travellers.

For more Costa Calida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading