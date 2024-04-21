100 volunteers in coastal cleanup

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 11:20
Volunteer diver at Costa d'en Blanes,
Consell de Mallorca
More than one hundred volunteers cleaned the coast and waters of Costa d’en Blanes in Calvia.
Divers, fishermen and women, boat owners and other volunteers dedicated their time and resources to the clean-up efforts on Saturday 20 April.
They were organised by Marineland Mallorca and the Federation of Underwater Activities in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Rural Affairs and Sports of the Consell de Mallorca.
A spokesperson for the Consell said that this and similar meet-ups not only immediately improve the local environment but also importantly raise awareness about the need for conservation of the coastal heritage and to combat plastic pollution in the natural marine environment.
The island’s director of Waste, Margalida Roig, stressed “the need to spread the message of care and preservation of our marine environment and warn of the dire effects of plastic waste at sea”.
She added that “These types of campaigns are very necessary because, as well as being used to collect waste from the bottom of the sea, they also enable society to visualise a problem that concerns us all and that must be combatted”, said the island director of waste.
The volunteers collected large amounts of rubbish from the seabed and the beach.
The Consell de Mallorca and Calvia are also committed to promoting sporting activities on beaches.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.