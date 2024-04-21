100 volunteers in coastal cleanup

By Annette Christmas • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 11:20

Volunteer diver at Costa d'en Blanes, Consell de Mallorca

More than one hundred volunteers cleaned the coast and waters of Costa d’en Blanes in Calvia.

Divers, fishermen and women, boat owners and other volunteers dedicated their time and resources to the clean-up efforts on Saturday 20 April.

They were organised by Marineland Mallorca and the Federation of Underwater Activities in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Rural Affairs and Sports of the Consell de Mallorca.

Raising awareness about plastic pollution

A spokesperson for the Consell said that this and similar meet-ups not only immediately improve the local environment but also importantly raise awareness about the need for conservation of the coastal heritage and to combat plastic pollution in the natural marine environment.

The island’s director of Waste, Margalida Roig, stressed “the need to spread the message of care and preservation of our marine environment and warn of the dire effects of plastic waste at sea”.

Visualising the problem of marine waste

She added that “These types of campaigns are very necessary because, as well as being used to collect waste from the bottom of the sea, they also enable society to visualise a problem that concerns us all and that must be combatted”, said the island director of waste.

The volunteers collected large amounts of rubbish from the seabed and the beach.

The Consell de Mallorca and Calvia are also committed to promoting sporting activities on beaches.