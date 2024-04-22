Cycling Tour of Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 16:49

Stock image of a road race. Credit: synto/Shutterstock.com

The Vuelta Ciclista a Almeria is set to captivate cycling enthusiasts with its highly anticipated eighth edition on April 27 and 28, 2024.

Organized by Total Sport Mediterranean in conjunction with the A Todo Marcha Sports Club, this prestigious two-day amateur cycling event will showcase approximately 200 cyclists from across the province.

This year’s tour promises an exhilarating two-day adventure through Almeria’s rugged landscapes, including Levante Almeriense, Valle del Almanzora, and Filabres-Tabernas.

The first stage on Saturday, April 27 will cover a challenging 98 km loop starting and ending in Los Gallardos. The event will conclude on Sunday, April 28, in which riders will embark on a gruelling 115 km journey from Albox to the iconic Nuestra Señora del Saliente Sanctuary and back.

Hyundai Almerialva steps up as the official vehicle sponsor, ensuring a smooth execution of the event. The competition not only highlights the scenic beauty of Almeria but also underscores the region’s growing prominence in Spain’s amateur cycling scene.

Enthusiasts and spectators can expect a weekend filled with fierce competition and stunning vistas.