News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan
Published: 23 Apr 2024
Cyclocross in Benidorm
Credit: Benidorm Council, X
Cyclocross
Benidorm will host the Cyclocross World Cup for the third time in 2025. Benidorm´s mayor, Toni Perez called it: “beyond a huge sporting event,” highlighting its role in the “promotion of the city,” expecting an increase in Benidorm´s visitors.
Physiotherapy
The HLA San Carlos Hospital of Denia uses an advanced technique in physiotherapy, providing unparalleled treatment to patients through electrolysis therapy. This method has proven to effectively treat musculoskeletal injustice and reduce tendon pain.
1 Book 1 Kilo
The UNED centres in Denia and Benidorm host the 11th 1 Book x 1 Kilo event on April 26. All volunteers can contribute a kilo of any non-perishable food or personal hygiene products in exchange for a book, interchanging solidarity.
Fish farms
Calpe City Council attended the Forum of Industrial Fish Farms in Greece to speak out about the threatening expansion of the farms in Calpe. The Council expressed that this increase would result in the loss of €450 million of the local budget.
Agriculture
Javea City Council took measures to reduce the risks of forest fires, suspending agricultural cremation until October 15. The mayor’s decision, announced on April 18, was the result of the rise in local fires and the increasing drought.
Bono Baby
All families with low-income or unemployed parents and children between the ages 0-3 will now be able to get €500 funding per child if residing in Calpe. The application for the benefits is open until September 27.
