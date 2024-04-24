Queen Letizia: Posh’s fashion icon

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 0:08

Fashion icon, Queen Letizia. Credit: casareal.es

Former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham has named Spain’s Queen Letizia as her ‘Definite muse.’

In a recent interview published by Vogue Spain on Tuesday, April 23, British designer Victoria Beckham revealed that Queen Letizia of Spain has become her ultimate fashion muse.

This revelation comes after the Queen was spotted in a striking green dress from Beckham’s collection during the reception before King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023.

A royal endorsement

Victoria mentioned how excited she was to see the Spanish Queen in her ‘Bella in green’ dress, highlighting the impact of Queen Letizia choosing the design for such a prestigious event.

Although not personally acquainted with the Queen, Beckham admires her from afar. ‘I don’t know her in person, but I find her very beautiful and elegant. She is never wrong in terms of fashion,’ she commented.

Reflections on Spain

Victoria Beckham also touched on her personal experiences while residing in Spain. Between 2003 and 2007, she lived there with her husband, David Beckham, who was then a part of the Real Madrid football team. Despite her fondness for Spain, she felt greatly misunderstood by the media during that time.

Beckham disclosed how she had often felt misunderstood over the years. She felt this most keenly during her time in Spain.

‘And this misunderstanding did not come from me, it came from the media and the images that the media published at the time.’

she went on to explain how she had never voiced complaints about it, but how it was comforting to see that people are finally recognising the truth, reflecting on how public perception had shifted.

In addition to her personal reflections, Beckham has collaborated with Spanish brand Mango to launch a new capsule collection, further cementing her ties with the country.