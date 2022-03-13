By Chris King • 13 March 2022 • 21:23

Andalucia records almost 2,000 illegal home occupations in nine months. image: emergencias sevilla

Almost 2,000 illegal home occupations were registered in Andalucia in a nine-month period during 2021



A total of 1,994 registered cases of illegal occupation of real estate occurred in Andalucia during the first nine months of 2021. This data was revealed by the Secretary of State for Security of the Ministry of the Interior, after a written request to the Government made by Partido Popular deputies about illegal occupations.

This figure, collected by Europa Press , is 16.2 per cent lower than in the whole of 2020, when 2,381 such instances were registered. The total includes known cases of both home invasions and usurpations, related to “any type of real estate, whether residential or not, which, being empty, have been occupied”.

In relation to the 2,535 recorded illegal occupations of real estate in 2019, the 2020 total is six per cent lower, while around the same number, compared to the 2,372 cases during 2018.

In the period from January to September 2021, Sevilla was the province with the highest number of illegal occupations, with 565. Malaga follows in the second spot, with 361, while Cadiz registered 318. Of the other Andalucian provinces, Almeria had 249 cases; Cordoba 152; Huelva 150; Granada 139, and Jaén, with 60.

The report included resolved verbal possession trials

The Government’s response to the PP’s request also includes information on the number of verbal possession trials for illegal occupation of homes that occurred, and were resolved, as of the third quarter of 2018.

These were broken down by each province, “provided by the Judicial Neutral Point of the General Council of the Judiciary”, according to the judicial statistics information to which the Ministry of Justice has access.

According to this information, in the courts of the province of Almeria, 61 trials were resolved in the first three quarters of 2021; in Cádiz, 116; in Cordoba, 30; in Grenada, 83; in Huelva, 32; in Jaen, 20; in Malaga, 107; and in Sevilla, 92. In that period of time, the number of verbal possession trials for illegal occupation of homes resolved throughout Andalucia amounted to 541.

Andalucia was thus the second autonomous community with the highest number of such trials resolved between January and September 2021, only behind Catalonia (614), and ahead of the Valencian Community in third, with 329, as reported by malagahoy.es .

🔴 #Sucesos | La Policia Local frustra un intento de ocupación ilegal en una vivienda de la Avenida de los Gavilanes de Sevilla #TDSActualidad

📽️ @EmergenciasSev pic.twitter.com/4xGvfJFvLC — ANDALHOY (@andalhoy) April 23, 2020

