By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 14:49

Credit: Twitter @SESU_UA

WATCH: Heartwarming moment cat is saved from building destroyed by Russian Forces.

The State Emergency Services of Ukraine saved an unlucky cat that had got stuck in a multi-storey building in Ukraine, that had been destroyed by Russian Forces. The heartwarming video was originally published on Telegram, later being uploaded on Twitter to show the world the importance of the kindness of the unrelenting human spirit, seen even in the darkest of times.

“A cat was rescued from a multi-story building in Borodyanka destroyed by Russian soldiers. The video was published by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” read the caption of the video posted on Twitter.

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

“Being Ukrainian = seeing a lonely cat in a completely destroyed house and sounding the alarm. Organise a rescue operation to free the unfortunate animal and don’t give up ❤️” read the initial post on Twitter by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, posted alongside pictures of the rescue mission as well as a link to the full video on Telegram.

Credit: Twitter @SESU_UA
 
The heartwarming news comes at a much needed time, with many reports of the atrocities seen in the current Ukraine crisis, such as the death of Ukrainian Artist, Lyubov Panchenko who opposed the KGB and starved to death following the Russian occupation of her town Buchi, aged 85. However, there are still reminders of those who are opposing the war with stories like that of Russian Activist Anna Anisimova who has been arrested after handcuffing herself to a fence to mock a Russian Propagandist.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

