WATCH: Heartwarming moment cat is saved from building destroyed by Russian Forces.

By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 14:49
Credit: Twitter @SESU_UA
The State Emergency Services of Ukraine saved an unlucky cat that had got stuck in a multi-storey building in Ukraine, that had been destroyed by Russian Forces. The heartwarming video was originally published on Telegram, later being uploaded on Twitter to show the world the importance of the kindness of the unrelenting human spirit, seen even in the darkest of times.
“A cat was rescued from a multi-story building in Borodyanka destroyed by Russian soldiers. The video was published by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine,” read the caption of the video posted on Twitter.
⚡️ A cat was rescued from a multi-story building in Borodyanka destroyed by Russian soldiers. The video was published by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dZ8xt7Knfw
— Flash (@Flash43191300) May 3, 2022
“Being Ukrainian = seeing a lonely cat in a completely destroyed house and sounding the alarm. Organise a rescue operation to free the unfortunate animal and don’t give up ❤️” read the initial post on Twitter by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, posted alongside pictures of the rescue mission as well as a link to the full video on Telegram.
Бути українцем = побачити у вщент зруйнованому будинку самотнього кота і бити на сполох. Організувати рятувальну операцію з визволення нещасної тварини і не здатися ❤️
Відео: https://t.co/10JupihQg9 pic.twitter.com/l3DdHp2807
— DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) May 2, 2022
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
