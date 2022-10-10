By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 10:59

Russia's State Duma proposes return of basic military training to school curricula. Image: VineStar/Shutterstock.com

AS RUSSIA continues to bomb multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday, October 10, Russia’s State Duma proposed a return of elementary military training to the school curricula in the country.

Deputies from Russia’s State Duma, Yana Lantratova (SRZP) and Vladimir Pavlov (ER), addressed Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov on Monday, October 10 with a “proposal to consider the possibility of returning the discipline of ‘basic military training”‘ to the secondary school education curricula,” as reported by RIA Novosti on October 10.

“Dear Sergey Sergeevich, we ask you to consider the possibility of initiating the return of the discipline ‘basic military training’ to the secondary general education curriculum,” a copy of the document viewed by RIA read.

The State Duma deputies reportedly said that “introduction of this subject into the school curriculum will help improve the moral and patriotic education of schoolchildren, as well as improve their physical training.”

The document reported added: “It (introduction of this discipline – ed.) meets the need to intensify work on moral and patriotic education in the system of education, set by the President of the Russian Federation at an operational meeting with the Russian Security Council on September 23, 2022, and is also capable of increasing the physical preparation of modern schoolchildren, give opportunities for their all-round development.”

The news comes as Russia renewed its attack on Ukraine following the destruction of part of Russia’s Crimean Bridge on Saturday, October 8.

Following the Crimean Bridge attack, Russia’s State Duma called the attack a “declaration of war”.

