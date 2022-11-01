By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 13:57

WATCH: Belarus' Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment working closely with 44th OABr of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Image: @belwarriors/Facebook

ON Tuesday, November 1, the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus – a regiment of volunteers from Belarus, formed specifically to defend the south of Ukraine against Russian soldiers – released footage of them working closely with 44th OABr of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Taking to Facebook, Belarus’ Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment – who recently released footage of them using a 12.7mm large-calibre machine gun to scare off Russian soldiers – revealed its air reconnaissance work in close cooperation with the 44th OABr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The air reconnaissance unit of Palk Kalinouski,” the regiment wrote on social media.

“Our warriors with UAVs cooperate with the 44th WAC of the ZSU. They conduct aerial reconnaissance, provide identified targets for aggressive warfare and assist in artillery deployment.”

It added: “You will see how we are working on a court case that is very nerve-racking for the Russian occupiers.

“The invaders are nervous a lot – but not to a great extent! ☠️

“Live Belarus and Glory to Ukraine!”

The video comes after the regiment recently thanked a Ukrainian helicopter for support in one of their latest combat actions in south Ukraine.

The Kastus Kalinovsky regiment – who recently unveiled an L96A1 sniper rifle and warned Russian troops that ‘winter is coming!’ – thanked “a Ukrainian helicopter [for providing] fire support and [launching] a missile attack on the enemy during a combat operation by soldiers of the Kalinovsky Regiment.”

It added: “Such interaction ensures more effective and successful performance of combat work.”

