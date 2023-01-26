By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 11:51

BREAKING: Young female footballer in Spain dies suddenly as Real Madrid lead tributes. Image: Sporting de Huelva/Official

SPANISH football giants Real Madrid have led tributes to a young female footballer who has died suddenly in Spain.

Spanish side Sporting Club de Huelva announced that Estrella Martín, who was also a regular member of Spain’s U-15 women’s national team, had died suddenly. No further information has been released.

“Sporting Club de Huelva deeply regrets to announce the death this morning of our player Estrella Martín Rasco in her native Ayamonte,” the club wrote.

“A member of our youth ranks, the player, a cadet player and a regular member of the U-15 women’s national team, left us today in her home town of Ayamonte, leaving a deep sorrow in her family, friends and the whole club .”

It added: “Following the news of this tragic loss, the club has suspended training this week for the youth team and the first team, which was due to be completed today.

‘All lower league matches this week have also been postponed and a postponement has also been requested for tomorrow’s Liga F match in Seville.’

COMUNICADO OFICIAL Profundo pesar en el Sporting Club de Huelva por el repentino fallecimiento de nuestra jugadora cadete Estrella Martín 🔗 https://t.co/jmW5zUOeCd pic.twitter.com/HNMsjsVy5E — Sporting Club Huelva (@sportinghuelva) January 25, 2023

Real Madrid wrote on Twitter: “Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Estrella Martín, @sportinghuelva’s youth-team player. The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones. Rest in peace.”

Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Estrella Martín, @sportinghuelva's youth-team player. The club wishes to express its condolences and affection to her family, her teammates, her club and her loved ones. Rest in peace. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 26, 2023

Seville’s Women’s side said: “From #SevillaFCFem we show our deepest condolences for the death of the player Estrella Martín, sending condolences both to the player’s family and to the club, @sportinghuelva. May she rest in Peace. 🕯️”

Desde el #SevillaFCFem mostramos nuestro más sentido pesar por el fallecimiento de la jugadora Estrella Martín, enviando condolencias tanto a los familiares de la jugadora como al club, @sportinghuelva. Descanse en Paz. 🕯️ https://t.co/JlTQZqehvH — Sevilla FC Femenino (@SevillaFC_Fem) January 25, 2023

The news of the young player’s sudden death comes after another young footballer died after a sudden collapse during a game in Spain’s Malaga last month.

Thirteen-year-old Marvelous Onanefe Johnson collapsed five minutes before the end of the clash between CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín and UD Prados in the Third Andalucian Children’s League on Sunday, December 11.

The club said at the time: “After a few moments of uncertainty for all those attending the match and club staff and after the resuscitation attempt by the local police and 061, our player could not be resuscitated.”

The death of Estrella Martín comes after three young female footballers lost their lives suddenly last year.

Stanford University’s promising young female footballer Katie Meyer died at the age of 22 due to an apparent suicide on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Then in April 2022, young goalkeeper Dominyka Podziute, a former player for both Newcastle United Women and Hartlepool United Women, died suddenly aged 21.

A few months later, Marvel Simiyu, a young footballer playing in Kenya’s Women’s Premier League, died suddenly on Tuesday, June 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.