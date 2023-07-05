Liverpool Announce Signing Of 25 Goal Ex-Man City striker

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 July 2023 • 14:30

Liverpool Women have announced the signing of English striker Natasha Flint, making her Matt Beard’s first summer recruit.

Flint arrives at Liverpool to try and hand the Reds more firepower in the final third having netted just 24 times in the Women’s Super League last season and she has experience at this level having played for Leicester City for a season and a half.

The former Foxes striker is a product of the Manchester City academy so has always had the potential and ability to go to the very top of the women’s game but has taken a very different path including stints with AFC Fylde, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester and most recently, Celtic.

It’s a coup for Liverpool to have landed Flint who – while not prolific in the WSL – will be heading into the new summer full of confidence having just helped Celtic win the Scottish Cup last season and netted eight times during her half-season loan spell north of the border, coupled with her 25 goals during a spell with Leicester City makes her an impressive recruit.

Liverpool announce signing of Flint

Liverpool already boast some international calibre forwards, but given the disruption that Leanne Kiernan’s injury caused them, having another well-equipped centre forward will do Beard’s side no harm at all.

The Reds can boast players such as Kiernan, Shanice van de Sanden, Yana Daniels and Melissa Lawley so competition for places will be rife next season, just what Beard will want as he’ll hope it drives up standards.

Speaking upon her arrival at Liverpool, Flint couldn’t hide her excitement at getting started this pre-season, she said: “It feels amazing, no other words, I’m really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully I can bring here what I had at Leicester and hopefully bring some goals. I think my time at Celtic has developed me massively and, speaking to Matt, he thinks I can do that even more here, which I think so too.”

Beard – who is an experienced coach at this level so knows a good player when he sees one – is equally as delighted to get his first summer signing through the door as he spoke exclusively to Liverpool’s club website.

Smart signing from the Reds

He said: Natasha is a proven goalscorer. I’ve known her for a long time and actually tried to sign her when I was here before.

“When she left Leicester to go to Celtic, I was monitoring her there and she just seemed happy and she was scoring goals.”

Flint is a natural centre forward, but during her time with Celtic and Leicester has been deployed in other more attacking roles out wide and just off another centre forward, so she should add good depth to a promising Liverpool squad.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football coverage then remember to stay tuned as I will be bringing exclusive content from the World Cup out in Australia this summer!