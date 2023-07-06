Liverpool Willing To Pay £35M For Chelsea Star Player

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 13:20

Liverpool's famous badge outside of Anfield stadium.

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a blockbuster move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill who starred for Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

The Reds are seemingly looking to back Jurgen Klopp in this transfer window to ensure Liverpool don’t fall out of the top four in the Premier League for a second successive season having already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Klopp was reportedly keen on a midfield overhaul this summer to keep his side competitive and not allow them to become stale and stuck in their old ways, which is certainly what he’s done with Mac Allister being just 24 and Szoboszlai being only 22, so they re players for the present and the future.

Now it seems as though Liverpool are looking to make improvements all across the pitch and especially in defence having shipped 47 goals last season with links emerging to young star Levi Colwill of Chelsea.

Colwill was on loan at Brighton last season and certainly played his part in getting them into the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history having played 17 times in the league for the Seagulls.

Liverpool want to sign Levi Colwill

While Brighton would indeed like to have Colwill back in their squad either on loan or as a permanent picture once again, they look to be financially unable to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Blues have made it ever clear that they wish to keep their academy graduate – having already lost several over the past few years – but Liverpool are reportedly willing to try and test their resolve this summer.

Chelsea set to be unwilling sellers

According to reports, Liverpool are now eyeing up a move for Colwill that would see Chelsea receive around £35 million, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Blues would see this as good value for money.

Even if the money is seen as good enough for Colwill, any such deal could well be blocked by new manager Mauricio Pochettino because he is willing to now fast-track him into the first team and starting lineup.

This would likely make Colwill very happy if he was to be regarded as a first-team player for his own club Chelsea, then he would see very little reason to leave, especially when there’s a clear route into the side following the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevor Chalobah has also been linked with a move away this summer.