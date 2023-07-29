Transfer News: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With 19-Year-Old French Wonderkid Dubbed ‘New Vieira’

By Chris King • 29 July 2023 • 16:24

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Premier League Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

The teenager is already a French youth international who played 35 times for the Ligue 1 outfit last season. A deal worth £23.5m (€27.5m) is on the table, according to Adam Leventhal at The Athletic this Saturday, July 29.

Ugochukwu is said by the news outlet to have a medical lined up in the next 24 hours, which will see him move to the Blues on a long-term contract should he pass it. Some media sources have dubbed him the ‘new Vieira’.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert also offered his opinion on the deal in a tweet: ‘Lesley Ugochukwu, set to be excluded by Rennes squad for friendly game vs West Ham later today. He’s on the verge of joining Chelsea – deal will be completed in the next hours, club and player don’t want to take any risk’.

Lesley Ugochukwu, set to be excluded by Rennes squad for friendly game vs West Ham later today. 🔵✨ He’s on the verge of joining Chelsea — deal will be completed in the next hours, club and player don’t want to take any risk. pic.twitter.com/XpbmAwM3Nl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

Pochettino has been busy selling midfielders

Mauricio Pochettino has been busy trimming the bloated squad that he inherited from Frank Lampard, with several big names heading out through the Stamford Bridge exit doors as a result.

The Argentine coach appears to have a policy of recruiting new players with a youth element. He has already acquired the 18-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel.

Nicolas Jackson, the 22-year-old Senegal international striker has also arrived in London, along with Christopher Nkunku, the 25-year-old French international who signed from RB Leipzig in Germany’s Bundesliga.

Several big names have left Chelsea

Heading in the opposite direction, Pochettino has really cleared out his midfield. England star Mason Mount is now a Manchester United player, while the Croatian international, Mateo Kovacic, joined Manchester City.

French international N’Golo Kante joined the ranks of top names who have made the lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League during this transfer window.

His former teammates Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are also now part of the football revolution that is taking place in the Middle East.

As a result, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are the only two senior midfielders remaining from last season. The latter has also been the subject of speculation, with West Ham believed to be interested in signing the former Leicester City man. A £40m bid for the England midfielder is believed to have already been rejected by the Blues.