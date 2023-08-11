Which Country Produces The Most Valuable Footballers?

By Chris King • 11 August 2023 • 0:13

Image of toy football players standing on euros. Credit: Yiorgos GR/Shutterstock.com

A new study has revealed which countries produce the most valuable footballers.

The online sportsbook Premier Bet recently conducted an analysis of football player databases. It collected information relating to the values and nationalities of over 42,000 players.

Footballers from England eventually topped the study. The average English player was found to be worth over €8 million (€8,523,200). Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham were the most valuable English players, both valued at over €120 million.

France took second spot on the list, with the average French player worth over €7.8 million (€7,845,000). Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable French player, valued at over €180 million.

Third place in the list belonged to Brazil, where the average Brazilian football player was valued at over €7.3 million (€7,319,800). Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the most valuable Brazilian footballer, currently valued at over €150 million.

In fourth place came Spain, with the average Spanish footballer found to be valued at over €6.3 million (€6,395,600). FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri is currently the highest-valued Spanish footballer, valued at over €100 million.

Fifth place went to Argentina, where the average footballer is valued at over €4.4 million (€4,485,000). Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez is the highest-valued Argentinian footballer, currently valued at over €85 million.

The remainder of the top ten featured Germany in sixth place, where the average footballer is valued at €4,250,900. In seventh place was Portugal, where the average footballer is valued at €4,228,800.

Italy claimed the eighth spot on the list, where the average footballer is valued at €4,003,200. Ninth place went to Belgium, where the average footballer’s value is €2,285,650. Rounding off the list in tenth place was Uruguay, where the average value of a footballer is €1,956,900.

Interestingly, Bangladesh took the crown as the country with the least valuable footballers on average, with an average value of only €40,134. Thailand was found to have the oldest average age of footballers at 29 years old. Worldwide, the average footballer is 26 years of age and valued at €986,949.