Pep Guardiola To Miss Two Manchester City Matches After being Hospitalised In Barcelona

By Chris King • 22 August 2023 • 19:08

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

PEP GUARDIOLA will miss Manchester City’s next two Premier League matches after undergoing a minor back operation in Barcelona.

In a tweet this Tuesday, August 23, the club wished their manager a speedy recovery: ‘Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon’.

An official statement from Rob Pollard on behalf of Man City read: ‘Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem’.

It explained: ‘The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona’. ‘In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break’, it continued. The statement concluded: ‘Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon’. Guardiola has been busy in the transfer market this week after something of a lull. City have only brought in two players so far, with the Croatian international defender Josko Gvardiol signing from RB Leipzig, and another Croatian international, Mateo Kovacic arriving from Chelsea. He lost some key members of his squad when Ilkay Gundogan signed for Barcelona and Riyad Mahrez opted for a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League. His Spanish international centre-back Aymeric Laporte also looks like heading to the Middle east. Jeremy Doku is poised to arrive at the Etihad Stadium from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes. According to a tweet yesterday from the respected Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old Belgian international winger has agreed to a move.