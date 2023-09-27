Ex-Spanish Women’s Team Coach Jorge Vilda To Appear In Court

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 16:47
Jorge Vilda, manager of the Spanish Women's national side
Disgraced former Spanish women’s national team manager, Jorge Vilda, is to be investigated and asked to appear in court as part of the Luis Rubiales case.
As part of a criminal investigation centred around former Spanish supremo, Luis Rubiales, ex-coach Vilda, who was very close and ‘paly’ with the disgraced football chief is now also being investigated.
Vilda was the head coach who managed to guide Spain’s female national side to their first-ever World Cup success, however, given the mutiny and hatred toward him from more players which was on show throughout the tournament, it was certainly more a case of the players taking games by the scruff of the neck and doing their own thing.
This was shown as they refused to celebrate with the manager during their time in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the fact they all refused to be called up for the national side in the wake of their success and Rubiales’ disgusting kiss on Jenni Hermoso.
Rubiales was caught in plain sight kissing World Cup hero Hermoso on the lips as she collected her winner’s medal, something she’s admitted was not consensual and sent alarm bells ringing through the footballing sphere.
Vilda and Rubiales have since, rightfully, been sacked by the Spanish Football Federation, but given everything that’s happened and come out about what was really going on during their time at the helm, a formal investigation has been opened.
Rubiales does indeed deny all sexual assault and coercion charges being lodged against him, which is expected, and Vilda is expected to appear before Spain’s National Court on October 10.
Spanish media have recently reported that Vilda is now being investigated for his part in the alleged coercion of Hermoso, who has come out and claimed that she had pressure forced onto her, her family and friends to defend Rubiales’ distasteful actions, something Vilda has denied.
Albert Luque – the director of the men’s national team – and director of marketing Ruben Rivera are also being investigated, having also been called as witnesses.
Rubiales has since been handed a restraining order against Hermoso, which prevents him from going within 200 metres of the former Real Madrid star.
