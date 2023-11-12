Manchester United said to be monitoring former Man City German international

By Chris King • Updated: 12 Nov 2023 • 19:44

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

A move back to the Premier League could be on the cards for the former Manchester City star Leroy Sané.

According to a tweet this Sunday, November 12, from the Turkish football expert Ekrem Konur, Manchester United are monitoring the 27-year-old German international. Sané now plays in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich following his departure from the Etihad Stadium in July 2020.

Should the move materialise then City would receive 10 per cent of any profit made by the German club due to a clause inserted in his contract when they sold him to the Germans.

The player originally arrived in Manchester from another German club, Schalke, for a reported fee of £37m in 2016. During his spell under Pep Guardiola, Sané won two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields, scoring 39 goals in 135 appearances.

This is not the first time that the Red Devils have been linked with the German winger. Rumours of a potential transfer in August 2022 were scoffed at by Hasan Salihamidzic, then Bayern’s sporting director, as reported at the time by the Manchester Evening News.

Would Sané be a good buy for United?

Erik ten Hag would probably be interested in taking Sané to Old Trafford if there was the possibility of a deal. His forward line has struggled to score goals this season despite the arrival of some new faces and he lacks a good winger.

Since his arrival from Ajax in August 2022, Antony has not really lived up to the expectations that came with a record Eredivisie transfer fee. The Brazilian was United’s third-highest transfer fee paid after Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Jadon Sancho has been banished from first team activities following his spat with the Dutch coach and Mason Greenwood is now on loan in Spain’s LaLiga with Getafe.