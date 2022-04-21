By Chris King • 21 April 2022 • 23:56

Bodies of missing Granada couple found in a ravine. image: guardia civil

Granada couple missing in Granada province found dead in a ravine near the town of Sorvilan



Guardia Civil officers in the province of Granada have launched an investigation after the discovery today, Thursday, April 21, of two bodies. Sources from the force confirmed to granadadigital.es that the bodies of a man and a woman were found near a farmhouse in the municipality of Sorvilan.

The bodies, discovered this morning in the Yesos area, reportedly showed marked signs of violence. As detailed to Europa Press by sources close to the investigation, “different hypotheses remain open, although it is ruled out in principle that it is a case of domestic abuse“.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The couple had apparently been reported missing early this morning. That was when the Guardia Civil initiated a search operation, which led to the discovery of the two deceased persons at around midday. Their bodies were located in a ravine in Sorvilan.

