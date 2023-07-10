By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 16:00

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Rory Jennings of TalkSPORT has admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Arsenal sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe has long been tipped with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, although it was just last summer when he incredibly turned down a move to Real Madrid and instead opted to sign a new deal with the Parisian outfit.

The French striker has been coveted by Real Madrid for some time but now looks set to making life hell for his boyhood club and current employers PSG with the attacker openly criticising the Ligue 1 outfit but is also unwilling to leave this summer.

It has been reported that Mbappe no longer sees PSG as somewhere he can continue to grow and develop, but has also said he has no plans to leave the club until he becomes a free agent next summer when he will likely move to Madrid.

PSG looking to sell Mbappe this summer

However, it looks as though Real Madrid could well have nervous few months to wait and see if Mbappe will indeed hold out for them next year s they won’t be able to afford his £150 million price tag having already spent very big on Jude Bellingham.

Therefore, it could be that Premier League clubs fancy their chance of convincing Mbappe this is the league for him to play in and compete alongside some great attackers such as Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Mohammed Salah.

There isn’t a lot of love lost between Former PSG Sporting Director Leonardo and Kylian Mbappé. [via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/WSb6sFEkhx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 10, 2023

It’s said that Liverpool and Arsenal hold an interest in the French attacker, which will be surreal for the latter’s fans to imagine given how many years they spent struggling to even get in the top four as of late, but Jennings believes it could be a possibility if Mbappe doesn’t want Real Madrid just yet.

Arsenal could be the destination for Mbappe

He said: “He will obviously know where Thierry Henry played his best football and I think he would look at Thierry Henry as somebody to follow in the footsteps of. So yeah, I think it could happen and I wouldn’t;t be surprised if it did.”

Despite the imminent arrival of Declan Rice for a British record, the singing of Mbappe would be one that could seriously make Arsenal potential favourites for the title next season, that is how good the Frenchman really is having already won a World Cup and came agonisingly close to another one last summer after a hat trick in the final.