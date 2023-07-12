Newcastle United Announce Signing Of Star Midfielder

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 July 2023 • 13:35

Newcastle United Women have announced the signing of midfielder Emma Kelly ahead of the upcoming season.

Becky Langley has managed to secure her first signing of the summer with former Sunderland midfielder Kelly dropping down a division to play for Newcastle as their push in Women’s football continues to grow.

Kelly was vice-captain for Sunderland last year and even donned the skipper’s armband on several occasions, but has now ditched the famous red and white for the black and white of Newcastle under PIF ownership.

Newcastle know they are in need of some fresh signings this summer as they go in search of a competitive season in the FA Women’s National League North division following their promotion last campaign.

The Lasses released several high-profile first-team players at the end of last season with many of them having gone on to pursue careers with Middlesbrough Women, so there were several holes that needed filling in Langley’s side.

Newcastle announce signing of Emma Kelly

Kelly’s arrival is just the first of many moves expected in the coming days and weeks with Euro Weekly News understanding that at least four more players will drop down a division to sign for Newcastle this summer.

Langley has been speaking about Kelly’s arrival and what she will bring to an already impressively assembled Newcastle side.

“I am very excited to work with Emma this season.

“I’ve known Emma for a lot of years and she’s a talented player. She will bring great leadership qualities from her experience in the WSL and Championship.

“Emma also played full-time in Iceland which brings great experience.”

Becky Langley set to get more new signings

It’s going to be a very testing season for Newcastle as they got a taste of what their three is like last campaign when they were beaten convincingly by Wolves in the FA Cup 5-1, so quality additions are certainly necessary this summer.

Since Amanda Staveley and PIF came into Newcastle, the women’s team has been pushed front and centre of the local and national media having played at St James’ Park three times and their players and coaching staff having been allowed to go full-time for the very first time.

If you are enjoying our Women’s football coverage then stay tuned as I will be bringing you exclusive World Cup content from out in Australia this summer!