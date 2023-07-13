Women’s World Cup 2023: Off-Field Issues Could Spur Spain on

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 13 July 2023 • 9:00

Spain's Alexia Putellas in action

Spain head into this summer’s World Cup with a whole load of off-field issues as players still refuse to play for the national side, although they do have most of their key players back for selection.

La Roja will believe they certainly have the individual talent to go deep in the World Cup and will at least expect to win their group at a canter given they will be facing Japan, Zambia and Costa Rica, but a potential ate with the USA could thwart them.

Jorge Vida has a lot to prove

Jorge Vida and his coaching staff’s presence and way of handling the Spanish national side was frowned upon by players who refused to be called up and play for their country over the last 12 months.

However, a lot of them have gone back with their tails between their legs as the Word Cup has drawn closer with the likes of new Barcelona recruit Ona Batlle and Aitana Bonmati both readying themselves for the World Cup.

Vida knows that if he wishes to remain in charge e will need a good Word Cup, especially after what has gone on within the squad in recent times but with the calibre of players he has at his disposal, a solid run should certainly be on the cards.

Star player

There is one obvious choice as to who is the star player and that is Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas who has graced the Women’s football stage magnificently in recent years being declared as the best female player on the planet in back-to-back seasons.

Putellas has been the shining light for her club, Barcelona, over the last few years but it remains to be seen whether or not she will be ready to start from the beginning of the World Cup for Spain due to the ACL injury she sustained almost 12 months ago.

The Spanish star could be the difference between Spain breezing through their group and potentially further, or going home early with their heads down and feeling sorry for themselves, although she certainly isn’t the only talent for other countries to worry about as her club teammate Bonmatia has been one of the best players in the world over the last season as well.

Aim for the World Cup

Winning their group is a non-negotiable for Spain and anything less than that and people will be questioning what is going wrong for a country that boasts some of the best players on the planet, but after that it because far less clear.

This is because the USA are likely to await Spain in the quarter-finals – if they get that far – and given they are the current World Cup holders, going out to them is nothing to be ashamed of, but it would still be a shame to see them go out the tournament at that stage.

So, a run to the quarter-finals and put up a solid fight against the USA and then Spain can likely go back home with their heads held high and assure people the future of Spanish football is in good hands, on the pitch at least.

