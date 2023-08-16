Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Talented Ex-Arsenal Gem

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 16 August 2023 • 9:00

Close up of Chelsea's badge on their home kit.

Chelsea have reportedly triggered the release clause in Michael Olise’s Crystal Palace contract, meaning the winger is now free to discuss personal terms with them.

The Blues started this transfer window off rather slowly bringing in Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi and Christopher Nkunku, although the latter was already penciled in to be joining earlier this year so the deal was all sorted, so perhaps last week Chelsea fans may have been worried by their club’s approach, it has certainly cranked up a gear in recent days.

Mauricio Pochettino has finally managed to get at least one new central midfielder through the door having lost N’Golo Kante earlier in the summer with lifelong Chelsea fan, Moises Caicedo, having finally sealed his move to Stamford Bridge after turning down a move to Liverpool.

Despite paying £110 million for Caicedo, Chelsea are far from done with their business this window as they are now edging ever closer to a deal to bring in Championship player Romeo Lavia, which would ensure they have one of the toughest and most mouthwatering midfield trios in the Premier League.

Chelsea trigger Olise’s release clause

Now that the midfield area is seemingly sorted – or at least very close to being finalised – Pochettino is looking for opportunistic transfers and ones that can ensure he has the depth necessary to make a solid title charge, although another wide player was perhaps not what many expected.

However, according to reports, Chelsea have now triggered Olise’s £35 million release clause, meaning that Crystal Palace can do nothing about it and are now ultimately powerless to lose one of their most exciting and talented wingers, in the same window as they lost their talisman Wilfried Zaha.

Olise will be crossing over a footballing line though if he does indeed join Chelsea as he’s already played for London rivals Arsenal and also Premier League champions Manchester City at youth level, but he clearly believes this move to Stamford Bridge is the best step for his career.

Pochettino has no excuses this season

If some reports are to be believed, then personal terms have already been verbally agreed, meaning that this transfer could well be fast-tracked and happen sooner than people think, which would probably be best for Palace as they’d have more time to find an ample replacement.

While Chelsea fans will be excited to sign Olise after he starred for Palace last term regsitering 13 goal involvements, it does raise questions as to what is Pochettino going to do with so much talent in his squad with players such as Nodi Madueke and Raheem Sterling’s future seemignly now up for debate.